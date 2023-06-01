Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,585 in the last 365 days.

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine met in Chișinău

AZERBAIJAN, June 1 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has had a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Chișinău, Moldova.

The sides shared their views on the Azerbaijan-Ukraine bilateral relations and touched upon President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Ukraine in January 2022 and discussions held as part of the visit. They expressed satisfaction with development of Azerbaijan-Ukraine bilateral relationships.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the new ambassador to Ukraine had been appointed and would assume his duties shortly.

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked for and hailed Azerbaijan’s humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, care for Ukrainian children and arrangement of their visit to Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the fact that Azerbaijan and Ukraine support each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty within international organizations.

x x x

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a guest book of the Mimi Castle.

You just read:

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine met in Chișinău

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more