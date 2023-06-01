Split panel allows parole for Manson follower Van Houten

(Subscription required) A follower of cult leader Charles Manson may soon be free after more than 50 years behind bars for her role in a gruesome murder spree that shook the nation. In a 2-1 decision, a 2nd District Court of Appeal panel granted Leslie Van Houten’s petition challenging Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reversal of her 2020 grant of release by the Parole Board.
