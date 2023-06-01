Submit Release
Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Mark Davis

(Subscription required) His baseball career was short-lived though. As that reality began to sink in, Davis said he recalled a classmate at Stanford telling him that he would need to get an advanced degree to make a living. So he enrolled at the University of San Diego School of Law. Today, he is far from the baseball diamond but he is now the one calling balls and strikes, and that suits him just fine.

