ellee ven and Groovetonics come to life on “One Step”

"One Step" by ellee ven (feat. Prodéje)

Written and produced with drummer Jody Giachello, whose rhythmic beats find themselves wrapped in melodic lyrics and rhymes provided by ellee ven and Prodéje.

I really enjoy the juxtaposition of [these two parts of] this song and in song writing in general. ellee ven’s melodies and lyrics definitely delivered and helped drive that feeling home.” — Jody Giachello

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City, NEW YORK— ellee ven, along with rapper Prodéje, released her next single “One Step” on June 13th, 2023. This is the seventh song that the writer and composer has released this year. Recorded at The Groovalution’s West Coast Recording HQ Larrabee Studios earlier this spring, she and her team collaborate once again with producer Terry Santiel.

“One Step” was written with veteran drummer Jody Giachello, whose rhythmic beats find themselves wrapped in melodic lyrics and rhymes provided by ellee ven and rapper Prodéje. ellee ven and her team have been recognized for their ability to blend genre in the sound they call Groovetonics.

“I wrote this track to have an ethereal free floating happy feeling on the verses and then it proceeds to a more serious rhythmic march on the chorus. I really enjoy the juxtaposition of these two parts of this song, and in song writing in general. ellee ven’s and Prodéje’s melodies and lyrics definitely delivered and helped drive that feeling home.” - Jody Giachello.

As a means of artistic independence, ellee ven proudly owns the rights to her catalog. ellee ven’s music has earned over 16 million listens in 138 countries. She has 4 more songs slated for release this year alone, as well as another recording session and 2 live performances on the books.

ellee ven’s work is proof that a vested interest in self-expression and creativity can power an artistic vision. She and her team believe that creativity in it’s essence is innate, but oftentimes people disconnect from it. This belief is the inspiration behind her lifestyle brand, The Groovalution.

The Groovalution, fueled by the passion to see everyone release their own inner artiste, offers a free quiz to identify and harness the power of creativity.

You can find “One Step” and all of ellee ven’s music wherever music lovers like to listen, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. The Groovalution administrative offices are located in downtown Los Angeles, California. For catalog or further media inquiries, please contact press@thegroovalution.com.