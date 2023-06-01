Attorney General Brenna Bird Announces New Senior Staff Hires

DES MOINES – Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced the addition of two new staff members to her senior team. Bird named Deputy Attorney General for Criminal Justice Susan Krisko and Deputy Attorney General for Consumer Protection Daniel Barnes to serve in the Attorney General’s office.

“We couldn’t ask for two better additions to our team than Susan and Daniel,” said Attorney General Bird. “They each bring with them vast experience, proven leadership, and a commitment to serving Iowans. I know they will help us protect consumers and keep Iowa communities safe.”

Susan Krisko

Susan Krisko will serve as Deputy Attorney General for Criminal Justice. She will be responsible for overseeing the prosecution of all criminal cases in Iowa and leading efforts to prevent crime and protect victims.

Susan Krisko has served in the Iowa Attorney General’s office for 15 years. She worked as an Assistant Attorney General, where she specialized in the prosecution of high-level felony cases and prosecuted sexually violent predators. Krisko brings with her extensive experience in the prosecution of sexually violent offenses, crimes against children, domestic violence offenses, and homicides. She started her career in Nevada in 1998 as a Deputy District Attorney in the Clark County District Attorney's Office. Krisko is a graduate from California State University, Fullerton and Ohio Northern University College of Law.

Daniel Barnes

Daniel Barnes will serve as Deputy Attorney General for Consumer Protection. He will represent the state by overseeing cases involving consumer fraud and work to shield Iowa consumers from scams.

Daniel Barnes worked as an attorney at Godfrey & Kahn in Milwaukee for over 8 years, where he focused on complex executive compensation and employee benefits issues. He graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2014. During law school, he served as Administrative Editor for The Journal of Corporation Law. Daniel also worked as a legal intern for the Office of the Governor of Iowa and a legal extern for the Policy and Communication Division of the Iowa Department of Revenue. Barnes received his undergraduate degree from Southeast Missouri State University.

