PRS Pharmacy Services and Advasur announce newly created partnership with the Federation of Pharmacy Networks (FPN)
PRS and Advasur will make available their industry leading comprehensive DSCSA Compliance Services to all of FPN member pharmacies.
By implementing the comprehensive DSCSA Compliance Services provided by PRS and Advasur, FPN members can focus their efforts on other key aspects of their business knowing they are DSCSA compliant.”LATROBE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRS, Inc. (PRSrx.com), nationally recognized Pharmacy Compliance experts, and Advasur, LLC® (Advasur.com), the leading Dispenser Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) Compliance Service provider, announce their newly created partnership with the Federation of Pharmacy Networks. PRS and Advasur will make available their industry leading comprehensive DSCSA Compliance Services to all of FPN member pharmacies.
“With the current and future DSCSA regulatory mandates, it is important to have the necessary tools in place to protect our members Pharmacies” stated Carol Carlson, CEO, Federation of Pharmacy Networks. She went on to say, “With this agreement we are very pleased to provide our members nationwide with the benefits of PRS and Advasur’s comprehensive, high-quality DSCSA Compliance Services."
The DSCSA mandates outline multiple phased requirements for manufacturers, wholesalers, repackagers and Pharmacies, who are considered supply chain Authorized Trading Partners (ATPs). All ATPs must be compliant with these mandates for current and upcoming regulations.
Harry Lattanzio, RPh, President of PRS stated "PRS and Advasur understand the needs of independent pharmacy owners and appreciate the important role they play. By partnering with FPN, we can support the membership through the most comprehensive, time efficient DSCSA Compliance Services on the market. In addition to our nationally recognized quality and service, FPN members can also take advantage of our outstanding customer service and DSCSA employee training courses.” He went on to say “Most pharmacists don’t realize their wholesalers can’t do this for them.”
“We launched the Advasur 360® Program to Pharmacies in 2015 and currently have over 5,000 Pharmacies actively using our DSCSA Compliance Services on a daily basis with a 100% success rate passing audits and inspections,” stated Randy Hoggle, RPh, Managing Director at Advasur. He went on to state, “the FDA used the Advasur 360® Program to conduct the two small dispenser studies mandated by the Act to ensure the small dispensers could comply. The studies also demonstrated it took ten minutes per week with our Programs to document compliance. Thus, the Program easily pays for itself in staff time saved.”
About FPN
The Federation of Pharmacy Networks is a cooperative of 20 independent pharmacy group purchasing organizations representing over 15,000 independent pharmacies. The organization was established for the purpose of providing a forum for its members to exchange ideas that promote, advance and ensure the future success of independent pharmacy. FPN is dedicated to independent pharmacies and the patients they serve nationwide. For more information, visit FPN.org.
About Advasur, LLC
Founded in 2015, Advasur developed the only comprehensive Dispenser Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) Turn-Key Outsourced Compliance system, entitled Advasur 360®, for pharmacy dispenser clients. This leading-edge technology platform is the most complete state-of-the-art patent-protected services and solutions in the industry. Advasur provides DSCSA Compliance Service to dispensing Pharmacies, in partnership with PRS, with dedicated services for interfacing and data integration with their supplying manufacturers, wholesalers, and repackagers. Dispenser Clients have a 100% success rate in passing Federal and State Inspections using these DSCSA Compliance Services. For more information, visit Advasur.com.
About PRS Pharmacy Services
Founded in 1982, PRS is nationally recognized as the trusted, go-to Pharmacy consulting, brokerage and compliance/credentialing company for Pharmacy executives, owners and other professionals. Its comprehensive ComplianceTrack Platform provides a variety of Compliance Services, including DSCSA Compliance Services in partnership with Advasur, to thousands of Pharmacies in all 50 states and U.S. territories. For more information, visit PRSrx.com.
