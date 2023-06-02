New York City’s “Alamo” by Sculptor Tony Rosenthal Will Make A Stop In The Hamptons Before Returning to Astor Place
The Tony Rosenthal Estate will show the restored Alamo at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair from July 13 to July 16 before returning to New York City.
The estate is grateful for the opportunity to display the Alamo in Southampton where the artist spent the last years of his life at his studio home. It’s a wonderful way to honor his legacy. ”SOUTHAMPTON, NEW YORK, USA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City’s popular landmark, the Astor Place Cube (also known as the Alamo) created in 1967 by renowned sculptor Tony Rosenthal (1914-2009), is currently undergoing a full restoration. Before returning to New York City once the restoration is complete, the Tony Rosenthal Estate will show the Alamo at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair from July 13 to July 16 where Rosenthal will be posthumously inducted into the Hamptons Artists’ Hall of Fame.
Since December 2021, a barricade had surrounded the damaged Alamo, which was originally designed to spin but could no longer do so safely. The following April, a temporary heavy-duty stabilization system, using steel brackets to support the Alamo, had to be put in place to prevent additional damage. The Rosenthal Estate joined with the City's Department of Transportation (DOT), which is responsible for the Alamo’s maintenance, to take further steps to conserve the sculpture.
In appreciation of New York City for its decades-long commitment to the Astor Place Cube, the Rosenthal Estate offered to sponsor the cost of an extensive restoration project of the iconic sculpture so it could be enjoyed by future generations of New Yorkers. The estate brought in Versteeg Art Fabricators for the restoration project. Versteeg developed a comprehensive restoration and conservation proposal that would also enable the Alamo to spin again.
The Alamo’s restoration plan received unanimous approval at the March 20, 2023 New York City Public Design Commission hearing. The commission approved having the Alamo fully restored and reinstalled at Astor Place, and, before the reinstallation, loaning the Alamo to the estate for the Hamptons showing.
“Tony Rosenthal's art spans seven decades, with several significant public works in New York City,” says estate director Dave Petrie. “The estate is grateful for the opportunity to display the Alamo in Southampton where the artist spent the last years of his life at his studio home. It’s a wonderful way to honor his legacy. His widow, Cynthia Rosenthal, is thankful to everyone involved for all the hours of dedication put into this project. She knows Tony would be very happy that after 56 years, the Alamo at Astor Place is still spinning.”
