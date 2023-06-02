New York City’s “Alamo” by Sculptor Tony Rosenthal Will Make A Stop In The Hamptons Before Returning to Astor Place

Tony Rosenthal's Astor Place Cube.

The Tony Rosenthal Estate will show the restored Alamo at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair from July 13 to July 16 before returning to New York City.

The estate is grateful for the opportunity to display the Alamo in Southampton where the artist spent the last years of his life at his studio home. It’s a wonderful way to honor his legacy. ” — David Petrie