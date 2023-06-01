Lucy Yan at Your YHSGR Achieves Certified Pre-Owned Home™ (CPO) Agent Certification, Enhancing Real Estate Expertise
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucy Yan, a realtor at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, has completed the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ (CPO) agent certification. The CPO program offers a range of benefits for sellers and buyers alike. Homes listed as CPO sell faster, for more money, with less hassle to the seller and buyer. The program also includes a pre-listing home inspection, a termite inspection, a seller warranty, and a buyer warranty. Additionally, buyers receive a 24-month buy-back guarantee, adding more peace of mind and value to the home.
Other benefits of the CPO program include high definition 360° interactive Matterport 3D tours, professional HDR photography with aerial drone and virtual home staging photos, feedback from showings through an exclusive seller app, upfront title search, and concierge service.
Furthermore, the program includes a certified leak-free roof and a free appraisal for both buyers and sellers. Buyers purchasing a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ will receive a free appraisal report from selected three lenders of choice, while sellers will be offered a free appraisal report for their next home purchase from the same lenders.
Lucy Yan is a dedicated and experienced realtor who listens to her clients' goals and objectives to find the property best suited for them. She has the expertise to represent the best interests of both buyers and sellers in negotiations and understands the important issues and intricacies of real estate transactions.
If you are looking to sell your home or purchase a new one, Lucy Yan and the CPO program at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty offer an unparalleled level of service and expertise.
Contact:
Lucy Yan
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 808-895-7638
Email: lyan@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/lucy-yan/
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
