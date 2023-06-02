Smartex Apparel Launches Two New Styles in the Month of May
Smart Blanks, a Smartex Brand, adds a vintage adult tee and men’s tank top to its quality line of apparel.GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartex Apparel, a leading wholesale apparel brand, is proud to announce the addition of two more styles to the Smart Blanks apparel line this month–Style PD200: Vintage Adult Tee and Style T100: Men’s Tank Top. Continuing the tradition of quality ring-spun combed cotton, these two new styles complement and enhance the illustrious and expansive variety of Smart Blank’s apparel line.
Style PD 200: Vintage Adult tee:
A must have, the vintage tee features Smart Blank’s ring-spun cotton in a vintage wash. As a classic style, the Vintage Adult Tee brings some streetwear edge. Each piece has an individual and unique vintage character that is accomplished through Smart Blank’s garment dyeing process. All colors are in stock.
Style T100: Men’s Tank Top:
With an updated modern fit, the T100 style is a classic men’s tank top. Designed with Smart Blank’s signature ring-spun combed cotton, this tank top is perfect for DTG, screenprint, and any other design technique. Black and heather grey are in stock, with white to follow by the end of May. Smartex Apparel is pleased to add these versatile and classic tops to the Smart Blanks apparel line.
About the Company:
Supported by over 15 years of experience in manufacturing, design, and sales, Smartex Apparel creates apparel for a market demanding the best fabric, style, and value without compromising quality. A Smartex Apparel brand, Smart Blanks represents and continues the legacy of Smartex Apparel’s quality apparel. Offered across all product lines, Smart Blank’s signature ring-spun combed cotton ranges from basic tees to premium fleece styles. Smart Blank’s styles are versatile and are a perfect match for any type of design technique. The fabrics offer a high-density stitch for a smooth printing surface, creating elevated basics for the right fit and at the right price. A direct supplier, Smart Blanks, offers apparel at competitive prices and speed to market with same-day shipping of in-stock merchandise from the conveniently located warehouse in Anaheim, California. Smart Blanks is committed to bringing quality apparel at manufacturer-direct pricing and an exceptional customer service experience.
