FEEDING PETS OF THE HOMELESS RECEIVES $25,000 GRANT FROM DAV
In Support of the Veteran Pet Program
Companion animals are often the only support, comfort, protection and warmth that veterans experiencing homelessness may have.”CARSON CITY, NEVADA, USA, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless, a national animal welfare nonprofit based in Carson City, Nev., received a $25,000.00 grant from the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust (DAV) to provide financial assistance for emergency veterinary care to pets of service veterans experiencing homelessness or in transitional housing through the VA homeless program.
Founded in 2008, Feeding Pets of the Homeless provides free pet food, supplies, emergency veterinary care and wellness clinics to companion animals of the homeless population across the nation.
“Companion animals are often the only support, comfort, protection and warmth that veterans experiencing homelessness may have,” Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless, said. “In 2022, we provided over $1M towards emergency veterinary care.”
DAV leaders formed the DAV Charitable Service Trust in 1986 to advance programs and services that cater to our nation’s veterans as well as their caregivers and families. By supporting the work of the charitable organizations that offer these services, the Trust plays an essential role in ensuring that America fulfills its promises to those who make such significant sacrifices for national safety and security.
More than 2.5-3.5 million Americans experience homelessness each year according to The National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty and as many as 25 percent have dogs, cats or both, Frederick said. The need for pet food and veterinary care is a continued concern for people experiencing homelessness and pets that rely on them.
Feeding Pets of the Homeless receives no government funds or subsidies and relies on grants and individual donations to fulfill its mission. To be a part of this notable mission, donate directly to Feeding Pets of the Homeless at www.petsofthehomeless.org. Community members nationwide who are without a roof over their heads and in need of emergency veterinary care or food for their pets can visit the website, call (775) 841-7463, or have their social worker contact Feeding Pets of the Homeless.
About DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Charitable Service Trust: DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Charitable Service Trust is dedicated to one, single purpose: empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity.
To carry out this responsibility, the DAV Charitable Service Trust supports physical and psychological rehabilitation programs; enhances research and mobility for veterans with amputations and spinal cord injuries; benefits aging veterans; aids and shelters homeless veterans; and evaluates and addresses the needs of veterans wounded in recent wars and conflicts. For those of every era, the Trust also supports programs that benefit the caregivers and families of ill and injured veterans.
About Feeding Pets of the Homeless: Feeding Pets of the Homeless believes in the healing power of companion pets and of the human-animal bond, which is very important in the lives of many homeless. They find solace, protection and companionship through their pets. They care for their pets on limited resources so they themselves have less. The task, nationwide, is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets and thus relieve the anguish and anxiety of those who cannot provide for their pets. For more information, please visit www.petsofthehomeless.org.
