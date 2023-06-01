Press Release: Tax Scam Alert – June 1 2023 – Hawaii Department of Taxation

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation (Department) is cautioning taxpayers about recent activity in Hawaiʻi involving tax-related scams, including phishing attempts in the form of text messages, mailed letters, social media messages, or emails.

Hawaiʻi taxpayers have reported receiving messages and letters asking to click a link or call a phone number. It might be an intimidating letter about “Distraint Warrants,” using messages such as “seizure or forfeiture may be imminent due to non-payment of taxes,” or letting the taxpayer know they can claim money. A sample “distraint warrant” is provided below. These are not official letters, emails or texts from the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation, which does not issue “Distraint Warrants,” send text messages, post social media messages about taxes owed, or send unsolicited emails.

Do not reply to any correspondence from the “Hawaiʻi Department of Revenue” or “Tax Assessment Securities.” They have no association with government in Hawaiʻi—it is a scam. Do not click on the link, open an attachment, or call the phone number; they are just trying to capture your personal information, solicit business, or take your money.

If you have any questions or would like to confirm the legitimacy of any tax notice, you should contact the Department directly using contact information listed on its website: https://tax.hawaii.gov/contact/

