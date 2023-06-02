Intrinio Launches New Cost-Effective, Real-Time Stock Prices with Nasdaq Basic
Intrinio introduces an essential, affordable product to their Gold Stock Prices Package.ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading financial data provider, Intrinio is pleased to add a new product to its extensive product line. Nasdaq Basic is the leading exchange-provided alternative for real-time Best Bid and Offer and Last Sale information for all U.S. exchange-listed stocks. What makes this solution great? It’s a better solution than IEX as it includes seven times more volume and is more affordable than SIP/Level-1 by 65%. It is a valuable, effective option at a low cost for users who may not be looking to spend over $10,000 monthly in exchange fees.
Intrinio’s Nasdaq Basic is real-time stock price data now offered in their Gold Stock Prices Package along with other useful Stock Price Data API features such as Security Reference Data, EOD History, Historical Intraday Equity Prices, 15 min delayed SIP data, and more. Along with being an affordable real-time data option and alternative, Nasdaq Basic also includes Nyse, Nyse American and Nasdaq equities, and REST API or WebSocket access.
Intrinio offers flexible fees and a free trial of Nasdaq Basic for those looking for a test run of the product. The financial data experts of Intrinio invite potential users to request a consultation to learn more about how Nasdaq Basic can be a beneficial addition to their fintech company, quant platform, trading app, or asset management process.
About the Company:
Intrinio is a full-service financial data provider with a focus on serving the B2B market, from startups to enterprise-level customers. Intrinio offers introductory price points and data subscription packages that scale, making it still affordable and accessible for developers and quants. If a customer visits the website, they can sign up, chat with the team, and get an account, API keys, and trial data within minutes. Intrinio offers trials, monthly and annual pricing, full customer support, and co-marketing.
Meghan Niezbecki
Intrinio
+1 727-310-0609
mniezbecki@intrinio.com