Century Drive Encourages Fans To Embrace Open Skies And Open Roads In Their New Release 'Wild Hearts, Wild Highways'
EINPresswire.com/ -- Century Drive, a breakout country-rock group that has been spotlighted by CMT, The Country Network and the Academy of Country Music, released their new single "Wild Hearts, Wild Highways" on Friday, May 19. Penned by the group, this single is about the refreshing discovery one can experience when you take a break and embrace the reprieve of an open road.
“A cool thing about ‘Wild Hearts, Wild Highways’ is it’s about healing a relationship with the one you love,” says guitarist Casey Parnell. “It has this line in it ‘You and me got a lot to let go.’ The couple in this song has baggage and pain. The guy wakes up one day and says, ‘Baby, let’s go!’ When life is hard, getting some space from the day in day out and taking a drive, could just be the good medicine a relationship needs.”
Fans can stream or download the track engineered and mixed by the Emmy award winning Tim Craven by visiting this link: https://onerpm.link/223923419198.
About Century Drive
Century Drive is a four-piece country-rock band made up of two sets of brothers hailing from Bend, Oregon. Corey and Casey Parnell and Chad and Lonnie Chapin are all sons of preachers who are using their ingrained devotion and conviction to write, record and release their own lane of Pacific Northwest, pavement pounding country & Americana rock. Their storytelling and brotherly harmonies are celebrated among some of Nashville's hottest songwriters, including 17x number one writer Brian White who said, "The first time I stepped in the room to write with Century Drive I knew something special was happening. The energy and vibe were simply contagious. Unbelievable musicians, great singers, and songs set the bar high. I'm a huge fan."
The Parnells approached the Chapins to write songs in the early days of the pandemic, and their whiskey-fueled all-nighters have resulted in a catalog of songs that punch through as they blaze their own trail on the scene.
After teasing their audience with a string of singles, the group debuted their sound on an EP in 2022 titled "Staring at Stars". That project landed a spotlight on CMT and The Country Network in addition to profiles in MusicRow Magazine, AntiMusic, The Digital Journal, The Country Note, Country in the UK, The Bend Bulletin, News Break, Broadway World, Center Stage Magazine, etc. The title track was also featured on the official Academy of Country Music's New Music Friday Playlist alongside Jason Aldean, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Jake Owen, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Chris Young.
Before banding together for this group, they garnered success across a variety of genres and built a brotherhood friendship spanning more than two decades. Lonnie is the band's Grammy and Dove award-winning bassist and Gospel Music Hall Of Fame alum as a member of Petra. He also co-wrote the #1 hit song "If I Had To Die For Someone" for Christian rock band Petra before becoming a founding member of the Grammy-nominated band Tait with his brother Chad. Chad is a Grammy-nominated drummer, Dove award winner, twelve-time BMI Music award winner, and recipient of the legendary BMI "Song Of The Year" award for his song "To Ever Live Without Me." Lead vocalist and songwriter Corey Parnell has shared stages with noteworthy artists Kris Kristofferson, Trace Adkins and Lindsay Ell, and has co-written songs for Steve Fee and Shannon Bex of Danity Kane. His brother and lead guitarist Casey has recorded, written and produced for Shannon Bex of MTV’s super group Danity Kane and Thunderstorm Artis of NBC’s "The Voice."
This year, Century Drive will be releasing new singles as they continue to build audiences of fans across the globe.
Wild Hearts, Wild Highways