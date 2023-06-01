Sumedha Shukla Achieves Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent Certification at YHSGR, Elevating Real Estate Excellence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sumedha Shukla, a full-time professional real estate agent at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, has recently completed the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ (CPO) agent certification. This certification guarantees that her clients' homes will be advertised as CPO homes, which are known to sell faster and for more money, with less hassle to both buyers and sellers.
Shukla's clients will benefit from a prelisting home inspection by a certified home inspector, a prelisting termite inspection, a home warranty on their property during the selling process, and a buyer warranty for 13 months after closing. Additionally, buyers of a CPO home receive an exclusive 24-month buy-back guarantee, providing the seller with added peace of mind and value.
Other benefits include high definition 360° interactive Matterport 3D tours, professional HDR photography with aerial drone and virtual home staging photos, up-front title search, concierge service, and certification of existing roofs by licensed professionals.
Shukla is adept at helping first-time home buyers, 55+ clients looking to sell their family homes, and investors in Cupertino, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Saratoga, Palo Alto, Los Altos, and Fremont. Furthermore, her areas of expertise include working with Realtors, CPAs, Financial Planners, Divorce Attorneys, Probate and Tax attorney, Builders, and Business Owners.
With a commitment to transparency, responsibility, accountability, and respect, Shukla is renowned for her professionalism and expertise. She is dedicated to helping her clients find the best neighborhoods and school districts for their needs.
Don't hesitate to contact Sumedha Shukla for your real estate needs. She is sure to earn your trust, your business, and most importantly, your friendship.
