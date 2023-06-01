Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Charbel Barakat to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Charbel Barakat to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

 

Charbel Barakat

Barakat, of Tampa, is the Regional General Counsel for D.R. Horton, Inc. He currently serves as a Commissioner for the Second District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission and serves on the Florida Development Finance Corporation. Barakat is Vice President of the Federalist Society for the Tampa Bay Chapter and Chairman of the Volume Builders Council for the Florida Home Builders Association. Barakat earned his bachelor’s degree in international studies from Johns Hopkins University and his juris doctor from New York University School of Law.

 

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

 

