Task Force 76/3 Completes Fleet Synthetic Training

FST-J is a computer-based synthetic training exercise designed to bring together multiple units from across the globe to integrate and train in a tactical and operational virtual environment simulating complex, real world scenarios.

The week-long training included participants from the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Army, as well as units from the Royal Australian Air Force, Royal Australian Navy, and Royal Canadian Air Force. Seven Australian commands, two Canadian commands, and 58 U.S. military commands participated in the exercise, training in strike force-level proficiency, operations, joint interoperability and mission rehearsal for ships, aviation, and submarine simulators.

“In today’s environment, especially in the Western Pacific, FST-J provided us a virtual opportunity to train like we would fight,” said Rear Adm. Derek Trinque, commander, Task Force 76/3. “Throughout the week, all participants – including myself – improved upon how we can best integrate as not just a Navy, but a true coalition force in the event of a crisis or conflict.”

FST-J brought together multiple joint and coalition partners in a complex scenario against Great Power Competitor (GPC) threats. The scenario provided the opportunity for the coalition forces to practice real-world Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) in a shared battle space.

Tactical Training Group, Pacific developed and orchestrated the scenario to evaluate CTF 76/3’s ability to work as an Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) in a larger global campaign. The exercise supports command mission rehearsal in an advanced tactical training environment to improve proficiency in warfighting and joint operations for the ESG.

Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) training environments allowed the FST-J participants to use their own ship or command systems to practice and train like they would in real operations. Many participants conducted the training on USS America and used the same watch stations they would normally use underway, while others participated virtually from Australia, Canada, Japan, and San Diego.

LVC computer-generated environmental conditions, political unrest, and foreign military provocations tested the warfare commanders’ and operators’ decision-making processes and pre-planned responses to these complex situations.

“It was fantastic to see the number of participants we had; like the Australian and Canadian forces, special warfare operators, and all the Army, Air Force, and Marine Corps support,” said Trinque. “The Western Pacific is full of allies, partners, and joint commands that – if we were to have to respond – it would be simple, flexing the joint and coalition relationships.”

Task Force 76/3, headquartered in Okinawa, Japan and comprised of the Navy’s Task Force 76 and the 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade, is the sole forward-deployed amphibious force in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility and is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations to support a full range of U.S. 7th Fleet theater contingencies, ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to full combat operations.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.