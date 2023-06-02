Victoria He of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Earns Certified Pre-Owned Home™ (CPO) Agent Certification
EINPresswire.com/ -- Victoria He, a top-performing agent at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, has recently completed certification as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ (CPO) agent. As a CPO agent, Victoria He can now offer her clients a range of exclusive benefits that ensure a smooth and hassle-free real estate transaction.
One of the primary advantages of selling a home with a CPO agent is that the property will be advertised as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™. Research shows that CPO homes sell faster and for higher prices than non-CPO homes, providing instant value to sellers. In addition, buyers have peace of mind knowing that the home has been thoroughly inspected by a certified home inspector before being placed on the market.
Other benefits of working with a CPO agent like Victoria He include prelisting termite inspections, seller and buyer warranties, and a 24-month buy-back guarantee for buyers. The seller also receives a high-quality 360° interactive Matterport 3D tour and professional HDR photography with aerial drone and virtual home staging photos of their home, as well as an exclusive seller app with feedback from showings.
CPO agents also offer additional services such as an up-front title search, concierge service, and certified leak-free roof inspections. Buyers and sellers also receive a free appraisal report from selected lenders of choice, ensuring a hassle-free closing.
With Victoria He's completion of the CPO agent certification, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty continues to provide top-notch customer service and innovative solutions to make real estate transactions as easy and stress-free as possible.
Contact:
Victoria He
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 626-807-6819
Email: vhe@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/victoria-he/
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
One of the primary advantages of selling a home with a CPO agent is that the property will be advertised as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™. Research shows that CPO homes sell faster and for higher prices than non-CPO homes, providing instant value to sellers. In addition, buyers have peace of mind knowing that the home has been thoroughly inspected by a certified home inspector before being placed on the market.
Other benefits of working with a CPO agent like Victoria He include prelisting termite inspections, seller and buyer warranties, and a 24-month buy-back guarantee for buyers. The seller also receives a high-quality 360° interactive Matterport 3D tour and professional HDR photography with aerial drone and virtual home staging photos of their home, as well as an exclusive seller app with feedback from showings.
CPO agents also offer additional services such as an up-front title search, concierge service, and certified leak-free roof inspections. Buyers and sellers also receive a free appraisal report from selected lenders of choice, ensuring a hassle-free closing.
With Victoria He's completion of the CPO agent certification, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty continues to provide top-notch customer service and innovative solutions to make real estate transactions as easy and stress-free as possible.
Contact:
Victoria He
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 626-807-6819
Email: vhe@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/victoria-he/
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other