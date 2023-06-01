Submit Release
FEMA May Bridge Insurance Gaps

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma residents affected by the April 19-20 severe weather, straight-line winds and tornadoes are urged to file with their insurance company before registering for assistance from FEMA.

If your home is uninsured or underinsured, FEMA may be able to help you fill in some gaps in your recovery. FEMA cannot duplicate any benefit you may receive from your insurance.

FEMA does not cover an insurance deductible as a disaster-related cost, but may help you with uninsured or underinsured necessary expenses or serious needs.

When applying for assistance, you should tell FEMA about any insurance proceeds or any denials. You should also provide your insurance policy number or the agent and/or the company name. If you are unable to locate important documents, FEMA specialists will help you identify other ways to verify information.

FEMA specialists can then review your case to determine your eligibility.

To apply for assistance, visit www.disasterassistance.gov. If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

