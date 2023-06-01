NATIVE HEALTH Contracts with Agility Federal for Medical Director Leadership Consulting & Physician Services
Dr. Dunnigan provides treatment in Emergency Room at Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ
Agility Federal supports NATIVE HEALTH's vision of "Healthy People in Healthy Communities" through Medical Director Leadership and Physician Services.
We are honored that NATIVE HEALTH has chosen Agility Federal to provide Medical Leadership consultation and look forward to improving the quality of and access to healthcare for our communities.”PHOENIX, AZ, USA, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Federal LLC, an innovation leader in the Federal Marketplace across healthcare services, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and information technology service management (ITSM), has been contracted by NATIVE HEALTH of Phoenix to provide Medical Director Leadership Consulting & Physician Services.
— Diana Dunnigan, MD; CEO Agility Federal LLC
Native Health strives to provide high-quality healthcare for urban American Indians, Alaska Natives, and other individuals who experience barriers to holistic, patient-centered, culturally sensitive health and wellness services.
Agility Federal’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Diana Dunnigan, has extensive experience working with Indigenous peoples. During her 24 year career with the US Public Health Service (USPHS), she served the American Indian/Alaska Native population in the Indian Health Service (IHS).
During that time, Dr. Dunnigan garnered experience in several leadership positions including Chief Clinical Consultant in Pediatrics for the IHS (National), Chief of Pediatrics at the largest federal IHS facility, and Chair of the Medical Executive Committee. Dr. Dunnigan also excelled in industry leading LEAN Leadership training sessions with IHS. Given this wealth of experience, Dr. Dunnigan and the rest of the team at Agility Federal are well prepared to serve NATIVE HEALTH as healthcare leadership consultants.
