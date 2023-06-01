The “Weusi: Legacy of Slavery, Our Freedom through Arts” Exhibition Brings Cultural Healing Juneteenth Weekend

Weusi Art Exhibition, Juneteenth Weekend Organizer/Curator, HRH Queen Nina Womack - Weusi Art Exhibition, Juneteenth Weekend Sponsors LA County Department of Mental Health, CalMHSA, Take Action LA - Weusi Art Exhibition, Juneteenth Weekend

‘City of Angels’ - In remembrance of Juneteenth, Transmedia 360 and Let’s Be Whole produce a three-day multimedia art exhibit at Art Share L.A.

My goal is to use the arts as a tool for cultural healing by helping Black people reconnect to the vibrant strengths of their ancestry and culture...” — event organizer and curator, HRH Nina Womack