The “Weusi: Legacy of Slavery, Our Freedom through Arts” Exhibition Brings Cultural Healing Juneteenth Weekend
‘City of Angels’ - In remembrance of Juneteenth, Transmedia 360 and Let’s Be Whole produce a three-day multimedia art exhibit at Art Share L.A.
My goal is to use the arts as a tool for cultural healing by helping Black people reconnect to the vibrant strengths of their ancestry and culture...”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865. In remembrance of this National holiday, Transmedia 360 and Let’s Be Whole is producing a three-day multimedia art exhibit at Art Share L.A. that will allow attendees to see, feel, and experience the legacy of the Transatlantic Slave Trade still affecting our global society today.
— event organizer and curator, HRH Nina Womack
Sponsored by the LA County Department of Mental Health, CalMHSA, and Take Action LA, Queen Nina Womack, founder of Transmedia 360 from Los Angeles and a crowned African Queen in Ghana, West Africa, seeks to create a safe space where guests of all ethnicities can explore various artforms to help them find resolutions and new ways to embrace Weusi, a Swahili word meaning “Blackness.” The exhibit’s intention is to bring cultural awareness, truth about our past history and honor to Black Excellence.
“My goal is to use the arts as a tool for cultural healing by helping Black people reconnect to the vibrant strengths of their ancestry and culture and help them create new historical narratives that they can be proud of. There have been lots of healing work provided to Holocaust victims and other trauma survivors, but little attention paid to our marginalized Black communities. I believe this Juneteenth weekend is the time to spur action, create dialogue and promote change,” says the event organizer and curator, HRH Nina Womack.
This unique experience showcases a diverse range of artworks, spanning various mediums including authentic African masks, slave artifacts, surrealism paintings from renowned artist, Buena Johnson, miniatures of Black life by Smithsonian folk artist, Karen Collins, Actor Stogie Kenyatta portrays Paul Robeson, Harriet Tubman is performed by Charline Monica, Afro-cultural music and videos. Through these captivating artistic expressions, the exhibit aims to explore and celebrate the multifaceted narratives, traditions, and identities that are deeply rooted in African and African American heritage including chattel slavery.
Visitors to the exhibit will be treated to a visual feast that highlights the beauty, resilience, and depth of these cultures. The curated artworks delve into themes such as ancestral connections, social justice, identity exploration, and the power of community. Each piece tells a unique story, inviting viewers to reflect on the historical significance, contemporary struggles, and triumphs of the global African diaspora experience. On Saturday, a group of Aztec dancers will perform and engage the audience in a “Friendship Dance” to show solidarity for the Juneteenth holiday.
The Exhibit’s Opening Night Ceremony features: complimentary hors d'oeuvres, a red-carpet event by Princess Va’Shion, meet and greet and more. Confirmed keynote speakers are Dr. Melina Abdullah of Black Lives Matter LA, Dr. Curley Bonds from the L.A. County Department of Mental Health, Nigerian Griot/Historian Onochie Chukwurah, former band member of Fela Kuti, and Akua T.J. Robinson, a Pan African scholar and wellness coach.
All media and diverse audiences alike are highly invited to attend to feel their own emotions and then embrace the truth of Weusi, the beauty of Black people told from a Black perspective. Attendees must pre-register on Eventbrite at https://weusiartexhibit.eventbrite.com. For a detailed schedule, visit https://legacyofslavery.com.
SCHEDULE / LOCATION:
• “Weusi: Legacy of Slavery, Our Freedom Through Art” Multimedia Exhibition
• Juneteenth weekend from June 16-18, 2023
• Friday, 6/16: 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Saturday, 6/17: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
• Sunday, 6/18: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. (matinee only)
• Venue: Art Share LA in the Theater
801 E. 4th Place
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(Off of 4th St. between Hewitt Ave. & Traction Pl. One block east of Alameda St. in the Arts District. Street parking and nearby parking lots are available.)
• MEDIA: Contact KimiRhochelle info@krprmedia.com / 909-543-2978
Opening night Friday, 6/16 – Red Carpet open from 6:00pm to 7:00 pm. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served inside the theater at 6:30 pm along with a pre-opening African cultural procession before the show begins. The program runs from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Day 1 SCHEDULE
6:00p Red Carpet organized by Princess Va’Shion
6:30p Complimentary Soul Food Fusion hors d’oeuvres
6:30p Opening Procession & Libations by Drumarama and Ohene RW Akil of Kidigoo Ma’at
7:00p African Cultural Ceremonial Dance by Rhythms of the Village
7:30p Introductory Remarks from organizer, HRH Queenmother Nina Womack
7:45p Yanvalou, traditional Afro-Haitian Dance performed by Drumarama and Queen Nyanza
8:00p Keynote Speaker: Dr. Curley Bonds, LA County Dept. of Mental Health
8:20p The Life of Paul Robeson performed by Stogie Kenyatta
8:30p Speaker: Dr. Melina Abdullah, Black Lives Matter L.A. – “Black Resistance to Enslavement”
9:00p Speaker: Griot/Educator, Prof. Onochie Chukwurah – “Traditional African Legacy Around the World”
9:30p “His Eye Is On The Sparrow” sung by Vickie Lee Robinson
9:35p Speaker: Akua T.J. Robinson, Pan African Scholar & Wellness Coach – “The Healing Element of Negro Spirituals”
9:50p Harriet Tubman performed by Charline Monica
9:55p Climbing Higher Mountains sung by Vickie Lee Robinson
10:00p Program ends
