Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,525 in the last 365 days.

Important Notice: Transportation Modernization Act of 2023 Changes Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Registration Fees

Thursday, June 01, 2023 | 12:07pm

The Transportation Modernization Act of 2023, Public Chapter 159 (2023), increases the registration fee for electric vehicles, and establishes a new registration fee for hybrid vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The electric and hybrid vehicle fee is in addition to the standard registration fee, and applies to the initial registration and renewals.  For more information, please read important notice #23-14.

You just read:

Important Notice: Transportation Modernization Act of 2023 Changes Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Registration Fees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more