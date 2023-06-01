Important Notice: Transportation Modernization Act of 2023 Changes Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Registration Fees

The Transportation Modernization Act of 2023, Public Chapter 159 (2023), increases the registration fee for electric vehicles, and establishes a new registration fee for hybrid vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The electric and hybrid vehicle fee is in addition to the standard registration fee, and applies to the initial registration and renewals. For more information, please read important notice #23-14.
