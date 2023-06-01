Hajj Minister meets EU ambassadors to Saudi Arabia

Within the framework of the "Bridges" initiative, the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al Rabiah, met with ambassadors from EU countries in Saudi Arabia

MECCA, MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA, June 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al Rabiah, met with ambassadors from the European Union countries in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday in Riyadh at the Marriott hotel, within the framework of the new "Bridges" initiative, to introduce the latest services provided to Muslim pilgrims, including the Nusuk online platform.This meeting comes to kick-start the “Bridges” initiative, implemented by the Ministry with the aim of strengthening relations and communication with countries around the world, as well as introducing the efforts exerted by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to serve European pilgrims, whether those already residing in the Kingdom or arriving to perform Hajj.The meeting clarified the facilitations introduced to arrivals’ procedures which allows for performing Hajj rituals within a safe atmosphere, arising from the quality of services provided, which consequently supports enriching the spiritual journey of the pilgrims in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.The meeting also included an introductory presentation of the Nusuk online platform, which provides a package of digital services to 67 countries from Europe, the Americas, and Australia, in seven international languages.The platform also contributes to preserving the rights of the guests through direct monitoring of service providers under the Ministry's electronic supervision of the platform.Al Rabiah stressed to his diplomatic guests that the development of the infrastructure of the holy sites and the Two Holy Mosques is in full swing, highlighting that the ongoing operations are among the largest in the world, which ensures that pilgrims will receive the highest levels of service, whether at the holy site or through the automation of booking procedures on the Nusuk platform.The meeting included an introductory tour comprising six films, 26 educational video clips, 13 awareness posts, in addition to 39 educational designs, all of which to raise the awareness regarding the appropriate behaviors that should be followed at the holy sites and the Two Holy Mosques, as well as preventive health behaviors, displayed in three languages, including English, French and Arabic.