Four Migrants to be Prosecuted for Resisting Federal Officers in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) presented a criminal complaint today against four migrants, three from the Dominican Republic and one from Haiti, for conduct before U.S. Coast Guard personnel after intercepting a vessel approximately 17 nautical miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

Alfredo Rodriguez-Moya, 23; Johan Jerber-Jaramillo, 22; Francisco Santos-Cedeño, 36; and Jean Enus Demosthene, 43; will appear today before US Magistrate Judge Marshal Morgan charged with violating Title 8 U.S.C. § 1325, attempted improper entry; Title 18 U.S.C. § 2237, failure to heave; and Title 18 U.S.C. § 111, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees.

On May 30, a Coast Guard Cutter reached a “yola” type vessel navigating east with 29 non-citizens of unknown nationalities. During the event, the smuggling vessel failed to heave and only stopped due to engine problems.

The Coast Guard crew approached the vessel and reported that the four defendants were making threatening gestures, wielding machetes, and attempting to assault personnel by throwing objects.

CBP Air and Marine Operations agents arrived and arrested the four migrants identified by the Coast Guard, transporting them to the Crash Boat Pier in Aguadilla, where Ramey Station Border Patrol agents assumed custody for processing and prosecution.

“Migrants attempting to enter without authorization are being processed under Title 8 authorities and may face prosecution,” indicated Desi DeLeon, Chief Patrol Agent for the Ramey Border Patrol Sector. “Using a standardized protocol and applying a consequence model, the Caribbean Border Interagency Group collaborates and maintains open communication to address such illegal entry attempts and other threats.”

A court in the Dominican Republic issued a warrant for the arrest of Mr. Jerber-Jaramillo suspected of being involved in a murder.

If convicted the four defendants face up to 20 years of imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000, or both.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan H. Martin leads the prosecution.

All defendants are presumed innocent until convicted by a court of law.

The Caribbean Border Interagency Group (CBIG) unifies efforts between U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, United States Attorney's Office for the District of Puerto Rico, and Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action. CBIG’s common goal is securing the borders of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands against illegal migrant and drug smuggling threats.

