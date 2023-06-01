Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,546 in the last 365 days.

TOT on Work Safety in Lao PDR's coffee sector

Loveleen De, SOLAR Project Manager talks about a Training of Trainers (TOT) on Occupational Safety and Health in the coffee sector in Southern Lao People's Democratic Republic. The TOT is designed in a participatory and practical way, to benefits farmers and networks of Oxfam, civil society organisations, Lao Coffee Association, and Lao Federation of Trade Unions.

You just read:

TOT on Work Safety in Lao PDR's coffee sector

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more