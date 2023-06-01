TOT on Work Safety in Lao PDR's coffee sector

Loveleen De, SOLAR Project Manager talks about a Training of Trainers (TOT) on Occupational Safety and Health in the coffee sector in Southern Lao People's Democratic Republic. The TOT is designed in a participatory and practical way, to benefits farmers and networks of Oxfam, civil society organisations, Lao Coffee Association, and Lao Federation of Trade Unions.
