West Coast Dental & Orthodontics Opens New Office in Murrieta, Offering Comprehensive Care for Adults and Children

West Coast Dental & Orthodontics, Adults & Kids: Your One-Stop Dental Destination for the Whole Family

MURRIETA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- West Coast Dental & Orthodontics, a cutting-edge dental company, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its brand-new all specialties dental office in the heart of Murrieta, California, located at 41038 California Oaks Rd., Murrieta, CA 92562. With a commitment to exceptional dental care for patients of all ages, West Coast Dental & Orthodontics, Adults & Kids aims to become the go-to dental destination for families in Murrieta and the surrounding communities.

West Coast Dental & Orthodontics, Adults & Kids is dedicated to delivering comprehensive dental services in a warm, welcoming environment. Whether patients require routine check-ups, advanced dental procedures, or specialized treatments, the skilled team of dental professionals at West Coast Dental & Orthodontics, Adults & Kids is equipped to address a wide range of oral health needs.

One of the standout features of West Coast Dental & Orthodontics, Adults & Kids is its commitment to accessibility and affordability. The practice proudly accepts all major dental insurances, including Medi-Cal, ensuring that patients can receive the care they need without financial barriers. Additionally, West Coast Dental & Orthodontics, Adults & Kids offers zero percent financing options to help make dental treatments more manageable for individuals and families.

The services offered at West Coast Dental & Orthodontics, Adults & Kids include but are not limited to:

-Preventive Dentistry: Regular check-ups, cleanings, and oral health screenings to maintain optimal dental health.
-Restorative Dentistry: Fillings, crowns, bridges, and dentures to repair and restore damaged teeth.
-Cosmetic Dentistry: Teeth whitening, veneers, and smile makeovers to enhance the aesthetics of patients' smiles.
-Orthodontics: Traditional braces and clear aligner therapy (Invisalign® and 3M) to correct misaligned teeth and achieve a straighter smile.
-Pediatric Dentistry: Specialized care for children, including preventive treatments, dental sealants, and gentle dental procedures.
-Endodontics: Root canal therapy and other advanced treatments to save natural teeth from extraction.
-Oral Surgery: Tooth extractions, dental implant placement, and other surgical procedures.
-Periodontics: Gum disease treatment, gum grafting, and other periodontal services.
-Prosthodontics: Advanced restorations, such as dental implants, bridges, and full-mouth reconstructions.

"We are delighted to open the doors of West Coast Dental & Orthodontics, Adults & Kids and bring high-quality, comprehensive dental care to the community of Murrieta and its neighboring cities," said Dr. Payam Sohrab, the President & CEO at West Coast Dental & Orthodontics. "Our goal is to create a positive dental experience for every patient by delivering exceptional care, utilizing state-of-the-art technology, and providing a comfortable and friendly atmosphere."

To celebrate the grand opening, West Coast Dental & Orthodontics, Adults & Kids of Murrieta is offering special promotions for new patients. New patients are encouraged to visit the website at www.westcoastdental.com or call 951-200-8258 to learn more and schedule an appointment.

Miriam Gutierrez
West Coast Dental & Orthodontics
mgutierrez@westcoastdental.com

