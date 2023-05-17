West Coast Dental and Orthodontics Opens a New Multi-Specialty Office in Calimesa, CA
West Coast Dental & Orthodontics, Adults & Kids announces the grand opening of its new dental office in Calimesa, CA.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- West Coast Dental & Orthodontics, Adults & Kids has announced the grand opening of its new dental office at 1044 Cherry Valley Blvd, #400 Calimesa, CA 92320. This brand-new dental office with cutting-edge technology offers full service oral care to the vibrant community of Calimesa, Beaumont, Yucaipa, and the surrounding areas.
West Coast Dental & Orthodontics, Adults & Kids specializes in dentistry for the whole family, ensuring that patients of all ages receive personalized and top-quality care under one roof. From routine check-ups and preventive treatments to advanced cosmetic procedures and restorative solutions, its experienced dentists are dedicated to maintaining and enhancing the oral health and smiles of patients.
What sets West Coast Dental & Orthodontics, Adults & Kids apart is its unwavering commitment to providing convenience and accessibility to its patients. With all dental specialties available in-house, we eliminate the need for referrals, saving valuable time and ensuring a seamless treatment journey. Whether you require general dentistry, orthodontics, oral surgery, endodontics, or pediatric dentistry, our highly trained professionals are equipped with the latest techniques and technology to address all your oral health needs.
"We are thrilled to bring West Coast Dental & Orthodontics, Adults & Kids to the community and look forward to serving the dental needs with our comprehensive range of dental specialties, state-of-the-art facilities, and a commitment to serving patients of all ages," said Dr. Payam Sohrab, President and CEO of West Coast Dental & Orthodontics. "Our mission is to provide exceptional, patient-centered care in a warm and welcoming environment. We want every visit to be a positive experience, fostering lifelong relationships with our patients and promoting oral health for generations to come."
West Coast Dental & Orthodontics, Adults & Kids, accepts all major insurances, HMO, and Medi-Cal and offers convenient financing and easy payment plans with zero interest. “We understand the importance of affordability and strive to make dental care accessible to everyone without financial barriers,” said Dr. Sohrab.
The Calimesa dental office is open Monday through Saturday and is now accepting new patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit our website at www.westcoastdental.com or call us at (909) 500-7762.
