Fresh Zymöl® Products Shipped to Chinese Consumers Without a Shipping Charge

The New Zymol Website in China New Zymöl Logo Fantastic Zymöl Website

World Famous Car Care Company Zymöl® Enters The Online Chinese Consumer Market

We love making every car in China beautiful” — Charles Bennett Zymöl CEO

BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Car enthusiasts and the car loving public in China can now order fresh products whenever they want them directly from the Zymöl Factory without any Shipping charges. All pricing is in Yuan, the currency of China, and to make life even easier, Zymöl offers a pay over time program called ShopPay.

Says Charles Bennett, Zymöl CEO "Our new website www.zymol.cn gives us the ability to instantly receive orders and ship them to our Customers in China with Free Shipping."

Bennett says "We are a very popular product in Asia especially China. This is now an opportunity for the Chinese car lover to buy fresh Zymöl Products directly from the Zymöl factory and not have to wait months for them through traditional sales outlets".

Zymöl teamed with the Canadian multinational e-commerce company Shopify to develop new proprietary Zymöl e-commerce online stores that offer customers products and services including product bundling, discounts, payment alternatives, factory product support and free or priority shipping..

The website www.zymol.cn is localized for China and can be viewed in Simplified Chinese or English including full product descriptions, product instructions, sizes and each product's ingredients. To help every site visitor there is a multilingual full site search capability.

To be sure all China customers are protected there is a Privacy Policy and full Terms of Service in Chinese.

"We love making every car in China beautiful" says Bennett. "Our ingredient base is nutritive oils and natural waxes to enhance a car's finish without harsh chemicals and now every fresh hand crafted Zymöl product is only an order away ".

As always the performance of Fresh Zymöl Products are guaranteed to every Zymöl customer.