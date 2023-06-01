Jean L. Lengowski 1982-2023

Jean L. Lengowski, 40, of Omaha, NE, formerly of Mandan, ND, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Omaha as a result of a lengthy illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, June 3rd at Christ the King Catholic Church in Mandan, ND with Father Fred Harvey as celebrant. Burial will follow in Mandan Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to time of service on Saturday at the church.

Jean was born June 4, 1982 in Bismarck, ND to Thomas & Karen (Pentis) Lengowski. She received her elementary education at Christ the King School in Mandan. She graduated from St. Mary’s Central High School in Bismarck. Jean received a Bachelor of Science degree from Creighton University and her Juris Doctor from the University of North Dakota School of Law. Following graduation, Jean worked as an advocate for low income individuals and families, as well as advocating for abused women in North Dakota and Iowa.

She is survived by her cherished daughter, Julianna; her parents, Thomas & Karen Lengowski of Mandan; her sister, Laura (David) Olson of Durham, NC and their daughters Helen & Agatha; and one brother, James Lengowski of Houlton, WI.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents (James R. & Frances Pentis), and her paternal grandparents (Albert & Lillie Lengowski).

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to an animal rescue organization or donor’s charity of choice.

Funeral Home Link: https://www.weigelfuneral.com/obituaries/jean-lengowski