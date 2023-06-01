Draft 2023 Massachusetts Freight Plan Released for Public Comment 

: the fishing and seafood industry; the biomedical industry; the computer and electronics industry; and the chemicals and material industry. Each of these has experienced profound change since the 2017 Freight Plan, most notably since the onset of COVID-19.

Profiles of four key freight-intensive industries in Massachusetts : the fishing and seafood industry; the biomedical industry; the computer and electronics industry; and the chemicals and material industry. Each of these has experienced profound change since the 2017 Freight Plan, most notably since the onset of COVID-19.

Profiles of four key freight-intensive industries in Massachusetts : the fishing and seafood industry; the biomedical industry; the computer and electronics industry; and the chemicals and material industry. Each of these has experienced profound change since the 2017 Freight Plan, most notably since the onset of COVID-19.

Profiles of four key freight-intensive industries in Massachusetts : the fishing and seafood industry; the biomedical industry; the computer and electronics industry; and the chemicals and material industry. Each of these has experienced profound change since the 2017 Freight Plan, most notably since the onset of COVID-19.

Profiles of four key freight-intensive industries in Massachusetts : the fishing and seafood industry; the biomedical industry; the computer and electronics industry; and the chemicals and material industry. Each of these has experienced profound change since the 2017 Freight Plan, most notably since the onset of COVID-19.

Trends regarding the supply chain and the impact on the four key freight-intensive industries with topics including COVID-19 impacts, intermodal shipping, e-commerce, technology and automation, supply chain redundancy and resilience, and employee access to freight jobsites.

Trends regarding the supply chain and the impact on the four key freight-intensive industries with topics including COVID-19 impacts, intermodal shipping, e-commerce, technology and automation, supply chain redundancy and resilience, and employee access to freight jobsites.

Trends regarding the supply chain and the impact on the four key freight-intensive industries with topics including COVID-19 impacts, intermodal shipping, e-commerce, technology and automation, supply chain redundancy and resilience, and employee access to freight jobsites.

Trends regarding the supply chain and the impact on the four key freight-intensive industries with topics including COVID-19 impacts, intermodal shipping, e-commerce, technology and automation, supply chain redundancy and resilience, and employee access to freight jobsites.

. In 2017, 253 million tons valued at nearly $502 billion moved to, from, and within Massachusetts. Freight is expected to approach 351 million tons valued at $888 billion by 2045. Trucks moved 83% of freight tonnage and 71% of total value in 2017.