On June 9, 200+ M·A·C Lipstick shades will give back 100% to VIVA GLAM’s mission to support healthy futures and equal rights for all in honour of Pride month.

NEW YORK, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- M·A·C champions individuality and supports equal rights for all 365 days a year – and the first-ever M·A·C VIVA GLAM Day of Giving takes decades of social activism to the next level with a 24-hour event dedicated to building awareness, promoting advocacy and raising much-needed funds that benefit grassroots organizations.

For 24 hours on June 9, M·A·C will donate the full selling price of over 200 M·A·C lipstick shades from freestanding stores and online to M·A·C VIVA GLAM. By loading up on their favorite lipstick shades, consumers can help support local organizations championing equal rights and healthy futures for everyone including the LGBTQIA+ community.

100% of the selling price of M·A·C VIVA GLAM products is donated to local organizations championing healthy futures and equal rights for all. The Hetrick-Martin Institute, Grassroot Soccer and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS are just a few of the M·A·C VIVA GLAM grantees that M·A·C partners with on an annual basis.

June also marks a celebration for the iconic M·A·C VIVA GLAM I, II and III Lipstick shades – and their contributions to M·A·C VIVA GLAM’s success over the past 29 years.

To date, the M·A·C VIVA GLAM campaign has raised over $500,000,000 USD globally – and counting – simply by selling Lipstick.

“For many, lipstick is more than just a product,” says Dominic Skinner, M·A·C Global Senior Artist, UK and Ireland. “It harnesses the power of confidence, it symbolizes an act of defiance and sometimes provides an armour to take on the world,” He continues, “However, at M·A·C, lipstick is an ACTUAL life-changer. M·A·C VIVA GLAM Lipstick has been uplifting, supporting and changing people’s lives since 1994. Imagine if EVERY M·A·C Lipstick was this powerful? M·A·C VIVA GLAM Day Of Giving transforms 200+ shades into M·A·C VIVA GLAM Lipstick shades – meaning every cent from every sale of every Lipstick* will be donated to organizations empowering individuals and changing lives for the better.”

“Philanthropy has always been at the heart of the M·A·C brand and we are proud of the incredible strides we’ve made with M·A·C VIVA GLAM over the past three decades,” says Aïda Moudachirous-Rébois, M·A·C Global Chief Marketing Officer. “This year’s first-ever VIVA GLAM Day Of Giving offers yet another opportunity for M·A·C to support local organizations that serve as a starting point for the meaningful change that is necessary to promote and support equality for all.”

*All Lipstick sales from M·A·C free-standing stores and online at http://www.maccosmetics.com/day-of-giving on June 9, 2023, from 12am to 11:59pm, will be donated to non-profit organizations that support the health and rights of people of All Ages, All Races and All Genders. Exclusions include but are not limited to lip gloss, lip balm, lip palette and lip primer products.

All M·A·C free-standing locations/online, 1.800.588.0070 and http://www.maccosmetics.com/day-of-giving

