Chip seal repair work to begin near Centennial

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc. will begin chip seal repair work on June 6th, weather permitting.

Chip sealing helps preserve the pavement and improves pavement traction.

Crews will be spot repairing portions of Wyoming Highway 11 from mileposts 0-10.94 by Centennial where chip seal operations were completed last year.

Drivers should be aware of potential delays as pilot cars operations will be in place.  Also, be aware of fly rock and follow 30 MPH speed limit signs through construction zones to eliminate potential vehicle damage. 

In any work zone, avoid distractions like cell phones. Repair work is anticipated to be completed within a few days. Project scheduling is dependent on weather conditions and material and equipment availability.
 

