US14/16/20 chip sealing will complete pavement improvements directly east of Yellowstone

Fog sealing of highway pavement shoulders, thermoplastic markings placement, and chip sealing is scheduled in early June on 10.25 miles of  US14/16/20 directly east of the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park.

The $5.4 million pavement improvement project is in its final stages west of Cody.

"By contract, all work is required to be completed by June 30," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "Motorists can expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes during this work. Weather permitting, this work should take one to two weeks to complete."

The project is located west of Cody between Yellowstone National Park and Cody from milepost 0.00 (Yellowstone's East Entrance) and extending east 10.25 miles to milepost 10.25 (Fishhawk Trailhead).

Prime contractor for the project is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Todd Frost, P.E., at (307) 587-2220, or by email at Todd.Frost@wyo.gov.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.   
