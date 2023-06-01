The Dairy Alliance Brings Home Seven Telly Awards for The Dairy Truth Documentary
According to the FAO, since 2005, North America was the only region to increase milk production while reducing absolute emissions.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dairy Alliance, a leading nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast United States, has been awarded seven Telly Awards in the 44th Annual Telly Awards for The Dairy Truth documentary. The Dairy Truth follows key champions transforming the dairy industry through sustainability initiatives and advancements in technology. The Telly Awards is the world’s largest award celebrating and honoring excellence in video and television across all screens.
The Dairy Truth follows a variety of dairy industry leaders in the Southeast United States who share how they’re paving the way toward innovative and efficient sustainable practices at their dairy farms. Leatherbrook Holsteins, the first dairy farm in the state of Georgia to operate their own methane digester, is paving the way towards sustainable opportunity by not only keeping methane from cow manure out of the atmosphere but transforming it into renewable fuel for cars and homes. According to U.S. Dairy, over the past 10 years, dairy farms in the U.S. have drastically improved their environmental efficiencies, requiring 30% less water, 21% less land, and a 19% smaller carbon footprint to produce a gallon of milk. The documentary follows dairy farmers addressing key environmental solutions for reducing the country’s carbon footprint while educating their local communities about nutritious and affordable foods.
“We are honored to be recognized for several award categories at the Annual Telly Awards. With consumers being more removed from agriculture, our team wanted to showcase the pivotal role the dairy industry plays in reducing greenhouse emissions and much more,” said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. “We hope to continue being leaders in environmental innovations and changing the narrative about sustainability in the dairy industry.”
The documentary was produced by Mekenzie Panhans, Assistant Director of Sustainability & Industry Communications for The Dairy Alliance. The film was released in September 2022 and landed honors in the following categories:
-Silver Telly Winner in Online – Activism
-Silver Telly Winner in Online - Public Interest/Awareness
-Silver Telly Winner in Online - Social Responsibility
-Silver Telly Winner in Online – Sustainability
-Bronze Telly Winner in Online - Videography / Cinematography
-Bronze Telly Winner in Online - Directing
-Bronze Telly Winner in Online - Green/Eco-Friendly
“The Dairy Truth educates viewers about the dairy industry’s efforts and innovations throughout the years and highlights our farmer’s commitment towards sustainable practices,” said Panhans. “This has been such a great project to work on and I’d like to thank everyone who has helped us achieve this major accomplishment.”
For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.
About The Dairy Alliance
The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.
To learn more about The Dairy Alliance and nutritional benefits of dairy, visit https://thedairyalliance.com.
Kaitlyn Ianiro
Ink Link Marketing
+1 305-631-2283
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram