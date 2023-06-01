Kascadia Wine Merchants Makes History with the Launch of the First Canadian Wine Club in the US
First Canadian Wine Club in the US Will Be Offering Members Exclusive Access to Rare and Hard-to-Find Vintages
Through our wine club, we're offering members exclusive allocations of the best Canadian wines, handpicked, featuring rare and hard-to-find wines that are not widely available in the US market.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kascadia Wine Merchants, an online marketplace renowned for its expertise in importing Canada's most exclusive wines, is thrilled to announce the launch of the first Canadian wine club in the US. This club celebrates wines from across Canada and the US PacWest curated by founder VJ Gandhi.
— VJ Gandhi
The world has fallen in love with Canadian wines, and Kascadia Wine Merchants has been leading the charge to showcase the excellence of Canada's wine producing provinces, as well as the Pacific Northwest, known for its lush valleys and micro-climate conditions that produce a range of award-winning wines, from full-bodied intense reds to vivacious, fresh, and crisp whites.
The timing of the launch is particularly significant as it coincides with Asian Heritage Month in Canada, and Kascadia Wine Merchants' founder and CEO, VJ Gandhi, is a proud female Asian-Canadian entrepreneur who has been passionate about wine for years. Having traveled the world in search of the best wines, it was Canada's Okanagan Valley, the premier grape-growing region of British Columbia, that captured her heart.
"I'm honored to share my love for Canadian wines with wine enthusiasts across the US," said VJ. "Through our wine club, we're offering members exclusive allocations of the best Canadian wines, handpicked by myself, featuring rare and hard-to-find wines that are not widely available in the US market."
Members of the Oh, Canada! wine club will receive quarterly shipments of four bottles of the best Canadian wines for that season, accompanied by tasting notes, food pairing suggestions, and virtual tastings. The first 50 members will be a part of the Founders Club, and receive an additional book club invitation as well as special discounts on Canadian wine tours.
The Canadian wine club went live May 30th , and the first shipment will be sent out in mid-June. Members can look forward to subsequent wine shipments arriving in September, December, and March 2024.
For more information, please visit kascadiawinemerchants.com or contact us at info@kascadiawine.com
Holly Berrigan
Pioneer BevCom
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram