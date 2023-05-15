Super Bowl Champion and sommelier, Will Blackmon, launches premium wine club
The 12 Year NFL Veteran, Super Bowl Champion, and sommelier is curating a premium wine subscription, offering subscribers unparalleled access to exclusive wines
Wine is my passion and I've love sharing it with my community for the past five years. I'm looking forward to taking that reach nationwide this year.”NAPA, CA, USA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Bowl Champion and sommelier, Will Blackmon, has announced the launch of the Wine MVP, a premium wine subscription service that offers unparalleled access to exclusive wines and content. The former NFL player and wine enthusiast has spent the past two years carefully curating and selecting four bottles of wine each month for his subscribers, along with collector's cards and exclusive tasting experiences.
After a successful 12-year NFL career, Will Blackmon is a great example of creating a successful second act in his wine career. He understands the challenges that come with transitioning from a professional athlete to a second career, and has used his passion for wine to build a successful business that showcases his expertise and knowledge in the industry. He was even listed as one of Wine Enthusiast's 40 under 40, recognizing him as one of the top young wine professionals in the industry.
With the Wine MVP, subscribers will gain insider access to premium US and imported wines that they might not have access to otherwise. Whether a wine connoisseur or a novice, Will's expert curation will take you on a journey into the exclusive wine world that only few get to experience.
"Wine is my passion, and I've loved sharing it with my community for the past five years. I'm excited to take that reach nationwide this year and share my expertise with everyone who subscribes to the Wine MVP," said Will Blackmon. "Each month will be an adventure, and while most of the bottles in the club are collectors' wines that are age-able, it's going to be hard to resist opening them right away once you see how delicious they are, and getting my personal pairing advice."
The Wine MVP soft launched with a limited All-Pro subscription that has almost reached capacity. However, inquiries about All-Pro availability can still be sent to hello@thewinemvp.com. In response to popular demand, the Wine MVP has released the Starter club with four premium wines, collectable wine cards, and personal tasting notes from Will. The first boxes were released in mid-April.
For more information please visit thewinemvp.com
About Will Blackmon
Will Blackmon, a Super Bowl Champion and 12-year NFL player, is rewriting the wine membership playbook with the Wine MVP. He's used his passion for wine to build a successful business that showcases his expertise and knowledge in the industry, while breaking down barriers in a traditionally white-male dominated industry. Through the Wine MVP, he's created a unique gateway into the world of fine wine through the lens of professional sports.
About Wine MVP:
The Wine MVP is a premium wine subscription service curated by former NFL player and sommelier Will Blackmon. The club offers exclusive access to premium US and imported wines, collector's cards, and personal tasting experiences for subscribers. With expert curation by Will, the Wine MVP takes subscribers on a journey into the exclusive wine world that only few get to experience. To learn more about the Wine MVP and subscribe, visit thewinemvp.com.
