Introducing the Benro CyanBird
WHITE PLAINS, NY, U.S., June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Benro CyanBird: A compact, all-in-one tripod collection for photo, video and content creation on the go.
The mating of beauty and functionality, the Benro CyanBird extends to over 60 inches high and easily folds down to just 17.1 inches, making it the perfect fit for any backpack or camera bag.
Available in Aluminum, Carbon Fiber, or both:
Full of Features
Compact Flat Leg Design: No space is wasted, making it an easy fit for any camera bag or backpack (or the included carry-case!).
Three-Angle Adjustable Leg Stops: With the ability to lock each leg at different angles, CyanBird provides maximum flexibility in challenging locations.
Robust Aluminum Flip Locks: Allowing for a fast and fumble-free setup every time.
Two-Section Center Column: Featuring the ability to split for super low camera angles or utilize the top section's three ¼-20 threads to attach optional accessories.
Let's Talk Heads
FS20ProC Hybrid Head (INCLUDED WITH CARBON FIBER & ALUMINUM TRIPOD KITS): For photographers, videographers, and content creators. It features dual panning, separate ball lock and tilt lock, a counterbalance spring mechanism, and an adjustable and removable pan handle plus top pan rotation.
NOOP Photo Head (INCLUDED WITH HYBRID TRIPOD KITS): A super affordable, double action ballhead with a lock knob for easy operation and a ball lock and pan lock for precise positioning, plus a 90-degree notch for vertical shooting and a camera plate with 3-way screw for quick attachment.
Benro
Originally founded in 1996 as a cooperative tripod manufacturer, Benro developed and began marketing its own brand name - Benro Professional Tripods and Heads in 2002. Since that time Benro Precision Photography Industry Co. Ltd. has received numerous accolades and awards for product and design features. Benro continuously strives to develop lighter, stronger and more versatile products to meet the needs of the most demanding professional photographers and filmmakers. The Benro mission is simple: to design and build products that exceed the needs of demanding photographers and filmmakers worldwide. Benro products are exclusively distributed by MAC Group in the USA.
MAC Group USA
35 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales, and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation, and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level. For more information, visit MACgroupUS.com.
