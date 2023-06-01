Submit Release
Traffic signal upgrades scheduled for Washington and Expressway intersection Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. – The traffic signals at the intersection of Washington and Expressway will be shut down for upgrades starting at 10 p.m. on Monday, June 5. The Bismarck Police Department will be on site to provide traffic control during the shutdown.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

