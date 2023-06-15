HERO OF NEW BOOK, BARBOURS CUT, AND A LARGER-THAN-LIFE CHARACTER, CLYDE A. BARBOUR TO BE INDUCTED INTO HALL OF HONOR
Captain Clyde A. Barbour was a young and ambitious steamboat captain who helped shape the city of Houston and transform Port Houston into the fastest-growing container port in the United States.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The induction of Clyde A. Barbour into the Texas Transportation Institute's Hall of Honor is a tribute to his incredible contributions. In the annals of Texas transportation, few figures command the respect and admiration of Captain Clyde A. Barbour. An indefatigable pioneer in the sector and lead protagonist in the soon-to-be-released and highly anticipated book, Barbours Cut by Nancy E. Potter, his work has transformed the landscape of transportation, especially in the Houston Ship Channel, helping to make Port Houston the 1st ranked U.S. port in foreign and domestic waterborne tonnage in 2022. The Texas Transportation Institute is inducting Clyde into their Hall of Honor on June 26, 2023.
— Texas Transportation Institute
Captain Clyde A. Barbour: A Brief Biography
The Captain’s early life consisted of living and working exhausting, endless days collecting and selling junk and sorting rags and bones to sell on his family’s rough-hewn flatboat, floating down the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers. There was much to be learned from watching his father as a merchant and trader on the raucous rivers. Clyde gained a keen understanding of the ways of business, learning the art of negotiation, how to turn a profit out of necessity, and the importance of forging lasting relationships. Although coming from such humble beginnings, Capt. Clyde Barbour not only earned a college degree but became the youngest licensed steamboat pilot at that time.
In her debut novel, Barbours Cut, Nancy E. Potter has brought to life an entertaining and inspirational story beginning in the late 1800s on a rough-hewn flatboat floating down the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers and ending in boardrooms across the U.S. and abroad. Barbours Cut is based on the life of Potter’s great-grandfather, Captain Clyde A. Barbour, born in 1874. He was instrumental in the development of Houston, especially the Houston Ship Channel, a portion of which bears his name today, Barbours Cut and Barbours Terminal.
Captain Barbour's contributions to Texas transportation are truly unparalleled. His vision was to shorten the long, winding trip from the Gulf of Mexico to Port Houston, by dredging Barbours Cut halfway up the Houston Ship Channel and building a terminal to unload oceangoing ships, then getting the railroads to build tracks to take containers around the country. Barbour's pioneering work has left an indelible mark on the transportation landscape of Texas. His initiatives have consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible.
The Ceremony: Honoring Captain Clyde A. Barbour:
The induction of Captain Barbour into the Texas Transportation Hall of Honor is a significant event. It is not just a ceremony, but a celebration of a man whose work has touched so many lives. This event is a poignant reminder of the power of dedication and determination. It serves as a tribute to Captain Barbour's unwavering commitment to improving transportation in Texas. The ceremony will take place Monday, June 26, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Sylvan Beach Pavilion, 1 Sylvan Beach Drive, La Porte, Texas 77571. Please RSVP to Nancy Rowland at 979-317-2678 or nrowland@tti.tamu.edu by Friday, June 16, 2023.
As we celebrate the induction of Captain Clyde A. Barbour into the Texas Transportation Hall of Honor, we recognize his lasting legacy. His influence will continue to be felt for generations to come, ensuring a safer, more efficient, and more innovative transportation future for Texas. Although the highly anticipated book Barbours Cut is fiction, it is based largely on facts and stories that novelist Nancy E. Potter delved into to bring these characters back to life. She was also aided by the plethora of memorabilia and artifacts that have been handed down to her, some dating back to the late 1800s, and that surround her in her home.
“Nancy Potter’s recounting of the lives of her great-grandparents recreates the bayous of Louisiana and the boardrooms of New York City in such detail that you’ll be transported back in time and to places you’ve never been. Her characters’ struggles and successes will inspire you. It was particularly exciting for me to read about these people who lived at Oaklawn Manor as I have for many years. The town of Franklin, Louisiana, has felt indebted to Captain Barbour since the Great Depression when he renovated Oaklawn keeping so many townspeople employed.”
-Mrs. Mike (Alice) Foster, Former First Lady of Louisiana 1996-2004
Barbours Cut will be available worldwide in late September 2023.
The Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI)
The Texas A&M Transportation Institute stands as a beacon of innovation and research in the world of transportation. TTI's mission is to provide solutions that improve mobility and safety for all transportation users. As a multidisciplinary research unit of the Texas A&M University System, TTI's mission is to spearhead research, education, and technology transfer in all modes of transportation. Through its groundbreaking research and innovative solutions, TTI has significantly contributed to making Texas's transportation system safer, more efficient, and more resilient.
