Fusion Learning Partners Welcomes the Public Technology Institute to Further Enhance Government Tech Solutions

Fusion Learning Partners Welcomes the Public Technology Institute. PTI supports local government officials through research, education, and more.

ST. PAUL, MN, USA, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning June 1st, 2023, the Public Technology Institute (PTI) will be joining Fusion Learning Partners as one of its core programs and services designed to support the public sector. Formerly part of CompTIA, PTI actively supports local government officials through research, education, professional development, executive-level consulting services, and national recognition programs.

Formed in 1971 to explore how emerging technology could help local government, PTI is a national leader in offering professional development programs, services, research, and certifications to government technology leaders and professionals. With over 50 agency members across the county, three certification programs with credentials offered through Rutgers University Center for Government Services, numerous research reports, books, newsletters, webinars, and events, PTI is a well-established and well-respected government technology resource.

PTI will operate as a division of Fusion Learning Partners, managed by Dr. Alan Shark, with organizational leadership provided by Chief Executive Officer Mary Wynne and governance by Fusion’s Board of Directors. “The board and staff at Fusion are excited to be welcoming PTI into our organization,” said Fusion Chief Executive Officer Mary Wynne. “For over 40 years, our nonprofit organization has been connecting and convening government technology leaders across jurisdictions and sectors, as well as providing other programs and services that support our mission of inspiring innovation for the greater good. The addition of PTI compliments that work, and we are really looking forward to exploring and leveraging all of our collective offerings to create more robust programming for public sector technology.”

“I am more than excited to have PTI be a part of Fusion Learning Partners,” shared PTI Executive Director Alan Shark. “Both organizations have served the local government sector for decades, and both our values and programs align perfectly. PTI members and students can not only expect us to maintain the quality programs and services we currently offer – but to look forward to new service offerings, too.”

Fusion Learning Partners is a nonprofit organization committed to creating environments that promote learning and innovation for individuals, organizations, and the communities they serve. From conferences and convenings to supporting collaborative initiatives and organizations, Fusion exists to strengthen and transform the communities where we work, live, and thrive through Professional Learning Programs, Event Planning & Management, and Organizational Support Services.

The Public Technology Institute (PTI) has been recognized as a thought leader when it comes to identifying trends and leading practices in the management and delivery of technology services. Through research, the development of educational programming geared towards IT executives, and its affiliation with other national associations, PTI has developed a reputation for being a non-biased technology/vendor resource recognized by CIOs, city and county managers, and elected leaders.