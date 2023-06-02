Trump Bus heading Into Columbus Georgia for the Georgia State GOP Convention June 9th and 10th With Legacy PAC
The John Fredericks Media Network Trump Bus Tour sponsored by Legacy PAC will roll into the Georgia GOP State convention June 9th and 10th Columbus Georgia.
Legacy PAC is here to hold the line for President Trump and help promote the next generation of conservative leaders.”COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, USA , June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy PAC , with its partner Veterans for America First ,has sponsored the Trump bus tour : "Trucking the Truth" which launched May in Virginia. The Virginia leg of the tour stopped in eight towns and the show featured America First candidates including candidates endorsed by Veterans for Trump. The bus features logos from both PAC and Veterans organizations . Patrick Collis a national ambassador for the veteran's organization and state chapter president represented the group during the first leg of the tour. Donna and Stan Fitzgerald of Georgia covered the expense on behalf of the PAC and Veterans group. https://www.accesswire.com/757736/Trucking-the-Truth-America-First-Bus-to-Roll-Into-Georgia-State-GOP-Convention-June-9th-and-10th-Columbus-Georgia-With-Veterans-for-Trump
— Jared Craig founding Partner Legacy PAC
Legacy PAC founder Stan Fitzgerald arranged for FBI Whistleblower Steve Friend to speak at the Georgia GOP State Convention June 9th 2023. The former agent will also do meet and greets from the Legacy PAC tables throughout the convention on both days.
https://www.khon2.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/634464492/fbi-whistleblower-steve-friend-to-speak-at-the-georgia-gop-state-convention-june-9th-2023-in-columbus-georgia/
"Legacy PAC is here to hold the line for President Trump and continue President Trump’s legacy with the next generation of Conservative leaders " Said Attorney Jared Craig and founding partner of the PAC
Legacy PAC , a Political Action Committee , founded by partners Jared Craig , Donna Fitzgerald and Stan Fitzgerald recently entered the political arena on March 3rd with their kickoff event in Washington DC. David Brody, with CBN, was MC for the Legacy PAC kickoff event. Congressmen Byron Donalds and Mark Alford headlined the event. Kimberly Klacik, Kristina Karamo , Sebastian Gorka and Chris Kohls were featured speakers. Former ICE Director and Veterans For Trump rep Tom Homan closed the event for the PAC whose founders are also with the Veterans for Trump organization (VFAF.ORG) https://www.kron4.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/626459886/legacy-pac-was-on-the-ground-in-nyc-for-the-arraignment-of-president-trump-as-pundits-for-donald-j-trump/
Angie Wong , a former partner with the PAC , has recently stepped down to pursue her career as a media commentator. "Angie has a future reporting the news and that is a full time obligation , we wish her well. The PAC has several prominent conservative pundits scheduled for interviews to replace her and we plan to make an announcement in the near future" said Attorney Jared Craig and founding partner of Legacy PAC
