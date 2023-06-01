2023 Horse Farm Field Day Planned for June 13

June 1, 2023

Cabinet Secretaries to Provide Remarks

ANNAPOLIS, MD (June 1, 2023)—Ecological and economic benefits of best resource conservation practices on Maryland horse farms will be the featured topic at the 2023 Horse Farm Field Day, happening Tuesday, June 13 at Persimmon Tree Farm in Westminster. The event will run from noon until 5 p.m. and will feature remarks by Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks and Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz.

“This will be an excellent learning experience for those who want to adopt these projects on their farms,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Atticks. “A well-managed horse farm with green pastures, woodlots and wildlife habitat is a great asset to the natural environment, fixing carbon and filtering water as it enters the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Persimmon Tree has been a leader in these efforts and we are fortunate that we have many horse farms incorporating these best practices.”

This year’s program will be hosted by Green Horse Enterprises , Persimmon Tree Farm and the Maryland Horse Industry Board. The program will include presentations, guided tours and information booths as well as a horse jumping demonstration. Maryland horse farm owners and managers, as well as anyone interested in the practicality and value of improved conservation management practices are encouraged to attend.

“As an advocate for our natural environment, I am delighted to join Carolyn Krome, owner of Persimmon Tree Farm, in demonstrating how a Maryland horse farm can meet the highest standards of land stewardship,” said Green Horse Enterprises, LLC President Jane Thery. “Green Horse Enterprises’ mission is to promote ‘green’ horse farms and competition venues. Maryland horse farms are leading the way in this effort.”

Persimmon Tree Farm is the recipient of many conservation awards and includes a wetland preservation area, stream restoration, pollinators, managed woodlots, wildlife habitat, warm season grasses and rolling green horse pastures. Tour guides will explain how to identify and construct these types of projects.

“Horses and nature have guided my entire life,” said Krome. “Persimmon Tree Farm is the result of that dedication. It has allowed me to meet great horses and people, and what is life without all of the wonderful things that come from horses. I look forward to sharing my passion and welcoming participants to my farm.”

The program is free but registration is required. To register please go to https://rb.gy/sahe4.

For questions or to learn more about this event please contact Jane Thery at Green Horse Enterprises at greenhorseenterprises@gmail.com, Carolyn Krome at krome@verizon.net or Executive Director of the Maryland Horse Industry Board Ross Peddicord at ross.peddicord@maryland.gov.

