Pelosi Statement on LGBTQ+ Pride Month

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement today in honor of LGBTQ+ Pride Month:

“Pride Month is a celebration of the beauty and vibrancy of our nation's LGBTQ+ community and the many extraordinary Americans who fought against discrimination and persecution in the fight for full equality. As LGBTQ+ Americans and allies proudly march through the streets this month, we are reminded of the incalculable contributions that they have made to our Nation.

“Through the tireless efforts of generations of leaders and advocates, America has made enormous progress: from combating HIV/AIDS to ending Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell to securing protections against hate crimes. And last year, the Democratic Congress enacted the landmark Respect for Marriage Act: an historic law that finally enshrined marriage equality into federal law. None of this would have happened without the mobilization of the LGBTQ+ community – which has expanded freedom in our country, thereby demonstrating patriotism.

“This year, as the MAGA movement accelerates its hostility toward the trans community, Pride is an important opportunity for Americans to express our love and solidarity. In standing up and speaking out against bigotry, hate and discrimination, we renew our resolve to protect our hard-won progress for LGBTQ+ communities and fight to ensure justice, dignity and respect for all Americans.”