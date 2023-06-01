Read more about Carr Announces New Human Trafficking Conviction in DeKalb, Defendant Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Jahaundria Seabron, 27, of College Park, has pleaded guilty to trafficking a 16-year-old female in DeKalb County in December 2020. The defendant was sentenced to 30 years, with 18 years to be served in prison. Seabron currently faces separate human trafficking charges in Fulton County in a case that stems from the rescue of a 14-year-old female in February 2021.

“Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, yet another person is behind bars for trafficking a child,” said Carr. “This outcome is made possible by our investigators, who are proactive in their approach to identifying victims and pursuing all those who engaged in their abuse and exploitation. Our work does not stop here, and we will continue to seek maximum justice for this brave survivor.”

DeKalb County Conviction and Sentencing

On May 15, 2023, Jahaundria Seabron pleaded guilty to four counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46(c), for the following acts:

Knowingly transporting a person under the age of 18 years for the purpose of sexual servitude;

Knowingly harboring a person under the age of 18 years for the purpose of sexual servitude;

Knowingly providing a person under the age of 18 years for the purpose of sexual servitude; and

Knowingly benefitting financially from the sexual servitude of a person under the age of 18 years.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Kaitlyn Fain Salinas with the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

DeKalb County Indictment

In September 2022, Carr announced that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit had opened a new case against Jahaundria Seabron and another defendant, Courdale Thayer. An investigation conducted by Chief Human Trafficking Investigator Bryan Kimbell, Investigator Jason Arsenault, and Investigator Frances Reyes led to the discovery of potential victims who were identified only by an image and a nickname. In continuing with their investigation, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit was able to identify and later interviewed the 16-year-old female related to this case in DeKalb County.

On Nov. 29, 2022, Jahaundria Seabron and Courdale Thayer were indicted in DeKalb County. The State’s case against Courdale Thayer in DeKalb County remains active and ongoing.

Fulton County Indictment

At the time of Jahaundria Seabron and Courdale Thayer’s indictment in DeKalb County, the pair were already facing charges in Fulton County as part of a separate sex trafficking case involving another minor victim.

In late 2021, both Jahaundria Seabron and Courdale Thayer were arrested following an extensive 10-month investigation that led to the rescue of a 14-year-old female. The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit initiated its investigation after reviewing an alert issued by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. From this alert, Chief Human Trafficking Investigator Bryan Kimbell was able to identify, locate and rescue the underage female. The victim had been missing from the College Park area for approximately seven weeks at the time of her recovery in February 2021.

In January 2022, Jahaundria Seabron and Courdale Thayer were indicted in Fulton County. The State’s case against both Jahaundria Seabron and Courdale Thayer in Fulton County remains active and ongoing.

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit rescued and assisted 116 victims last year alone.

The Unit has 46 defendants who are currently under indictment for sex or labor trafficking, with some facing charges in multiple jurisdictions around the state.

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit and his Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit.