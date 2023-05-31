Senate Resolution 121 Printer's Number 789
PENNSYLVANIA, May 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 789
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
121
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, PHILLIPS-HILL, COMITTA, ROTHMAN, SCHWANK,
BROOKS, CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES, BOSCOLA, MARTIN, ARGALL, DUSH,
HUTCHINSON, MILLER, BREWSTER, CULVER, MASTRIANO AND KANE,
MAY 31, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 31, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of June 2023 as "Dairy Month" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The dairy industry is this Commonwealth's largest
agricultural industry; and
WHEREAS, Dairy farmers are established contributors to our
communities; and
WHEREAS, Dairy farming is an integral part of this
Commonwealth's agriculture and overall economy, generating $11.8
billion of economic activity annually; and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth ranks second in the nation in
terms of the number of dairy farms; and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth ranks seventh nationally in milk
production, and this Commonwealth's 470,000 cows produced nearly
10 billion pounds of milk in 2022; and
WHEREAS, The dairy industry supports more than 47,000 jobs
across this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Ninety-nine percent of the dairy farms in this
