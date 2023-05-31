Submit Release
Senate Resolution 121 Printer's Number 789

PENNSYLVANIA, May 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 789

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

121

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, PHILLIPS-HILL, COMITTA, ROTHMAN, SCHWANK,

BROOKS, CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES, BOSCOLA, MARTIN, ARGALL, DUSH,

HUTCHINSON, MILLER, BREWSTER, CULVER, MASTRIANO AND KANE,

MAY 31, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 31, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of June 2023 as "Dairy Month" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The dairy industry is this Commonwealth's largest

agricultural industry; and

WHEREAS, Dairy farmers are established contributors to our

communities; and

WHEREAS, Dairy farming is an integral part of this

Commonwealth's agriculture and overall economy, generating $11.8

billion of economic activity annually; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth ranks second in the nation in

terms of the number of dairy farms; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth ranks seventh nationally in milk

production, and this Commonwealth's 470,000 cows produced nearly

10 billion pounds of milk in 2022; and

WHEREAS, The dairy industry supports more than 47,000 jobs

across this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Ninety-nine percent of the dairy farms in this

You just read:

