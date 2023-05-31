Senate Resolution 122 Printer's Number 787
PENNSYLVANIA, May 31 - three months of motherhood, simultaneously experiencing
physical, hormonal and psychosocial changes as well as shifting
roles and responsibilities; and
WHEREAS, This period of transition should be recognized as
the Fourth Trimester, a time during which mothers are deserving
of care in their own right; and
WHEREAS, Mothers may suffer a number of physical health
issues during the Fourth Trimester that far too often go
undiagnosed and therefore, untreated; and
WHEREAS, Some of the health issues mothers have reported
experiencing include breastfeeding problems, infections,
physical exhaustion, sleep loss, depression and stress, anxiety
and rage, loneliness, frequent headaches, heavy bleeding,
backache, weight control, pelvic and coccyx pain, urinary and
fecal incontinence, diastasis recti, pelvic organ prolapse, scar
tissue pain from either cesarean, episiotomy or natural tearing,
hemorrhoids, pubic symphysis separation and painful intercourse;
and
WHEREAS, Physical issues resulting from childbirth can also
affect the mental health of new mothers and, in turn, their
ability to provide care and nurturing for their babies as well
as a full return to the workforce and activity engagement; and
WHEREAS, According to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, about one in nine mothers in the United States
experience symptoms of postpartum depression and anxiety; and
WHEREAS, All major medical organizations recommend six months
of exclusive breastfeeding, recognizing that the practice of
breastfeeding is associated with positive health outcomes for
both mother and infant; and
WHEREAS, Only 21% of mothers are able to achieve the
20230SR0122PN0787 - 2 -
