Coteccons inks deal with Microsoft to accelerate digital transformation

HCM CITY — Coteccons, one of the top construction companies in Việt Nam, has signed a three-year memorandum of understanding with Microsoft Vietnam to accelerate its innovation and value chain in the construction industry by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and cloud technology.

Through this collaboration, Coteccons will leverage Microsoft’s technology and solutions to accelerate digital transformation in four areas: helping it engage customers better, creating a secure modern workplace, optimising operations and transforming its products and services.

Coteccons will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the company’s current data centre infrastructure with help from Microsoft, including hardware, software, networking, and security systems, then analyse existing data centre operations and vulnerabilities and provide recommendations for improvements.

It will then apply design cloud reference architecture for modern infrastructure and platforms as a service to unlock the benefits of cloud computing, including scalability, cost efficiency and improved agility.

Under the MoU framework, Coteccons will invest resources to work with and build projects that can leverage the strength of Microsoft technologies and solutions. Microsoft will also provide training to Coteccons’ employees on Microsoft technologies, ensuring they have the necessary skills to use, manage and maintain the system.

"We would like to be one of the first examples in how to digitalise the construction industry in Việt Nam. We recognise that there is an urgent need to apply established technologies and techniques in new ways in order to improve not only management efficiency and productivity, and ultimately the welfare of stakeholders, but also ESG performance. Coteccons has decided to take the journey to the cloud.... We are confident about this collaboration with Microsoft as the backbone of our digital journey,” said Võ Hoàng Lâm, CEO of Coteccons.

Nguyễn Quỳnh Trâm, Country General Manager of Microsoft Vietnam, said: ”Today, cloud and AI technology play a critical role in the transformation of the construction industry by reducing labour costs, increasing safety, and improving the quality of the building design. By embracing our industry proven cloud and AI technologies, Coteccons will be enabling construction companies to achieve incredible designs and buildings in Việt Nam.” — VNS