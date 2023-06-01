Morgan Stanley China Summit 2023: Sandalwood Advisors Invited to Deliver Keynote Speech
EINPresswire.com/ -- May 30, 2023 - Global corporations and investors gathered in Hong Kong for the Morgan Stanley China Summit 2023 engaged in in-depth discussions to explore current economic trends and market opportunities. One of the key themes of the summit was the consumer recovery in China, and Sandalwood Advisors' Chief Revenue Officer, Tony Ho, and Asia head of research David Kim were invited to a panel discussion on this topic.
Sandalwood presented the healthy consumer recovery trends in China and the positive brand presence in the market with his extensive expertise and deep insights. Tony explained how Sandalwood Advisors utilizes its market research expertise, and unique insights to identify unique investment opportunities in China.
Tony stated, "We are honored to be invited to speak on such an important topic that is closely followed by the global market. Our insights is important for global investors to understand the speed and strength of China's economic recovery. We are very optimistic about China, and we are happy to global investors find great investment opportunities in China.
Sandalwood's live analytics shows that offline luxury spending in China remained healthy in the early second quarter of 2023 (April 1 to May 3). In the early second quarter, consumer spending in Hong Kong/Macau surpassed the pre-pandemic level in 2019, thanks to strong performance in April. Consumer spending in other regions worldwide continues to recover, primarily driven by other regions in Asia. Spending during the May Labor Day holiday was seasonal, following the strong growth in March and April. Mother's Day and Chinese Valentine's Day (May 14 and May 20, respectively) are key dates for luxury spending in China.
Furthermore, Tony, and David shared in-depth analysis and data performance of various brands in the sectors of fashion, jewelry, home appliances, dining, and automotive, highlighting their performance in China's economic recovery. He also engaged in live Q&A sessions with investors and business owners regarding market data performance. Overall, Sandalwood believes that China is recovering at a healthy, and steady pace. China is filled with exciting investment opportunities for Global Investors to allocate capital to.
Sandalwood Advisors is one of the first data driven market research firm in Asia. It provides actionable insights on the Asian market, covering over 400 industries. Its high-quality data services have gained the trust of many of the top 100 global institutional investors, and respectable multinational corporations all over the world. For more information, please visit: www.sandalwoodadvisors.com.
