Fourier Intelligence's ArmMotus™ EMU Wins Prestigious IERA Awards 2023
Zen Koh from Fourier Intelligence and The ArmMotus™ EMU are worthy winners of the 2023 IERA Award, exemplifying innovation in robotics with a global impact.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourier Intelligence is delighted to announce that its revolutionary product, ArmMotus™ EMU, has been honoured with the prestigious IERA Awards 2023. Recognised by the IEEE Robotics and Automation Society (IEEE RAS) and the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), Fourier Intelligence has been commended for its pioneering and influential contribution to the field of robotics.
The IERA Award highlights and honours the achievements of inventors with value-creating ideas and entrepreneurs who propel those ideas into world-class products. This is a key element to the continuing success of robotics and automation today. Active infusion of innovation and entrepreneurship into technological advancement is critical at this juncture to strengthen a healthy balance between research and practice and a healthy growth of industrial and commercial sectors in robotics and automation. The IEEE Robotics and Automation Society (IEEE RAS) and the IFR jointly sponsor the award - underlining their determination to promote stronger collaboration between science and industry in robotics. Finalists present their story of a successful innovative product in robotics and automation - from inception to the final state of commercialisation - in a series of plenary lectures at the IEEE/IFR Joint Forum on Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Robotics and Automation. An evaluation board then chooses the winners.
Fourier Intelligence stood as one of the four finalists during the International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA) held on May 30th. Zen Koh, Co-Founder and Global CEO of Fourier Intelligence captivated a panel of distinguished judges with the ground-breaking ArmMotus™ EMU, a revolutionary 3D upper limb rehabilitation robot. Among a highly competitive field of exceptional entries, Fourier Intelligence's ArmMotus™ EMU distinguished itself, impressing the jury with its remarkable innovation, clinical efficacy, and broad-reaching impact on the field of rehabilitation.
The ArmMotus™ EMU provides personalised and interactive therapy to individuals with upper limb impairments to regain motor function.
"We are truly honoured to have the ArmMotus™ EMU recognised as a finalist and awarded this prestigious accolade. This recognition reflects our unwavering dedication to driving continuous advancements in rehabilitation technology. By introducing rehabilitation robotics like the ArmMotus™ EMU into the clinical setting, our goal is to support and empower clinical therapists in delivering more efficient and effective treatments. Additionally, we are committed to providing effective solutions for patient recovery. We firmly believe that the ArmMotus™ EMU has the potential to redefine upper limb rehabilitation, and we take great pride in being at the forefront of this transformative innovation," stated Zen Koh, Co-Founder and Global CEO of Fourier Intelligence.
“The IERA Award celebrates the successful commercialisation of robotics innovation. It is presented annually by the IEEE Robotics and Automation Society Industrial Activities Board and the International Federation of Robotics. Previous winners of the IERA Award have redefined the role of robots in the real world and if you asked the average person on the street to name a robot, the chances are that they would name an IERA Award winning robot, like iRobot, Kiva Systems or Universal Robots”, said Andra Keay, IERA Awards Chair & Vice President, RAS Industrial Activities Board.
She added: “Zen Koh from Fourier Intelligence and The ArmMotus™ EMU are worthy winners of the 2023 IERA Award, exemplifying innovation in robotics with a global impact. The combination of smart adaptive rehabilitation and entertainment technology can transform our healthcare landscape”.
In celebrating this remarkable milestone, Zen Koh extends his heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated Fourier Product Development and Clinical Application team, the Fourier-University of Melbourne (UoM) Joint Laboratory, Professor Denny Oetomo and team, and the Royal Melbourne Hospital (RMH) for their invaluable contributions to the development and success of the ArmMotus™ EMU. Their collective efforts have been instrumental in achieving this prestigious recognition.
Receiving the IERA Awards 2023 not only honours Fourier Intelligence but also reaffirms its position as a leading force in rehabilitation robotics. This accolade underscores the company's unwavering commitment to driving pioneering technological advancements that directly impact patient outcomes.
Fourier Intelligence remains steadfast in its dedication to creating a comprehensive rehabilitation robotic ecosystem as a global robotic technological group. Through its innovative RehabHub™ concept, the company aims to revolutionise the entire spectrum of rehabilitation, providing holistic solutions and transforming how patients receive care and support.
This recognition serves as a testament to the collaborative efforts and vision of the teams involved, reinforcing Fourier Intelligence's commitment to continuous innovation and its mission to enhance the lives of individuals through cutting-edge rehabilitation robotics.
