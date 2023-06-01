Berlin Barracks / Request For Info / Stolen Side-By-Side
CASE#: 23A3003137
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 5/31/23 at 1231
INCIDENT LOCATION: McCarthy Road. Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny / Operation Without Owners Consent
VICTIM: Allen Comstock
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/31/23 at 1231, the Vermont State Police was contacted by Allen Comstock of Williamstown. Comstock advised his 2021 Can-Am Maverick side by side, tan and brown in color, had been stolen from his property. Comstock said a red Ford F250 super duty with tinted windows was seen in the area at the time of the theft.
Comstock said the side by side and the red Ford were seen shortly after the theft on VT Rt 14, before heading towards Interstate 89, and then south in I89. Later sightings placed the red Ford on VT Rt 14 in the East Bethel/Randolph area later in the early evening on 5/31/23.
Anybody with information regarding the stolen Can-Am side-by-side or the red Ford F250 from this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin.