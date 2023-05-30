The U.S. Navy’s First Female Gunner's Mate to Screen for Master Chief Petty Officer

Senior Chief Gunner’s Mate Jessica Saunders was ecstatic when she received the news.



“This is not only a significant milestone for my naval career, but also for all Sailors,” she said. “The glass ceiling is shattered! From the day I enlisted, I understood that with hard work, motivational leadership, and a warfighter mentality, I could achieve my goals and help better our Navy for future generations.”



Saunders was accepted for enlisted status and placed into the Delayed Entry Program (DEP) in September 2001 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Aug. 6, 2002. Over the course of more than 20 years of service, she has served aboard USS Sacramento (AOE 1), USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Cowpens (DDG 63), and USS Lake Champlain (CG 57).



In addition to tours at sea, she served at Naval Air Station Sigonella’s Weapons Department, Naval Station Mayport Security Detachment, Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One, and Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. In February 2023, she reported to SCSTC SD as the ammunition supply administration and ordnance officer Instructor and ETD departmental leading petty officer.



“Back in the 1990s when I reported aboard my first ship as gunnery officer, there were no females at that time in the armory,” said Capt. Justin Long, commanding officer, SCSTC SD. “As I retire later this summer from the Navy, I’m so proud to see outstanding Sailors and leaders, like GMCS Saunders, at the highest levels of their communities. As she said herself, ‘the glass ceiling is shattered!’ Congratulations GMCS Saunders on continuing to blaze a trail for female Sailors from all backgrounds and walks of life.”



